RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Pets are cute AND expensive.

Having pets will bring joy and big expenses as well. Pet owners are now getting to the point where owners need to decide if they should give up their pets due to the prices of food and doctor check-ups. The Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina is looking to make owners aware of the costs of owning a pet.

“Bringing an animal into your home that is dependent on you is a big responsibility,” said Mallory Wojciechowski, president, and CEO of BBB. “Consumers need to be sure they are financially prepared to take on pet ownership before making that decision.”

The BBB also wants to make owners aware of pet scams. There has been an almost 500 percent increase in pet scams reported from 2017 to 2020.

In August, a victim in Harnett County lost $950 to an online pet scammer. We urge extreme caution when looking for pets to purchase online.

The BBB suggests checking out your monthly budget and considering it before making a new pet purchase.

Here are some tips when having a pet:

Factor in food. Standard food for dogs or cats will cost you a few hundred dollars a year. However, if your pet develops a food allergy, expect to pay more for a prescription diet.

Budget for veterinary visits. All pets need an annual exam and vaccinations. Some pets will need annual checks for parasites and deworming too. These visits average about $160 for cats and $225 for dogs. Of course, the price for a yearly vet visit will vary depending on where you live, so be sure to check with your local veterinarians. Also, choose a veterinarian you trust before you get a pet. Keep in mind that your pet may also need routine care along the way, such as dental cleanings.

Know the cost of preventative medical care. Most dogs and cats need flea, tick, and heartworm prevention. Budget for the cost of preventive medical care when planning for a pet. Purchasing preventative medications can save you a big bill on medical care down the road.

Think about grooming. If your pet needs regular grooming, such as nail trims, baths, and haircuts, find out how much you can expect to spend by calling local groomers and asking about pricing. Ask them how often you should plan to have your specific breed of animal groomed.

Plan for kennel boarding. If you are a frequent traveler and don’t plan on taking your pet with you, another expense you should factor in is boarding costs. According to a national pet owners survey, dog owners spent an average of $228 on kennel boarding, and cat owners spent an average of $78. If you don’t like the idea of boarding your pet in a kennel, you’ll need to find out how much it costs to hire a pet sitter. If you plan on traveling with your pet, factor in additional travel expenses like pet fees at your hotel or the cost to fly with your pet.

Don’t forget the extras. Plan for miscellaneous expenses, such as licenses, toys, treats, obedience classes, replacing damaged furniture, and more. Check out this list for more unexpected expenses of owning a pet.

Have an emergency fund. Even if you have a healthy pet, know that emergencies can arise. It’s wise to keep an extra $1,000 to $2,000 in an emergency fund specifically for surprise vet bills, which can be costly if emergency treatments or surgery are needed.

Consider pet insurance. Pet Insurance can cover unexpected vet bills and sometimes wellness visits, but plans and coverage vary greatly. Do your research to find out if there is a pet insurance plan that could work well for you and your pet.

Consider adoption or fostering. Many local shelters are looking for fosters to help relieve animal stress and reduce overcrowding at their facilities. Fostering and adoption is often much more affordable option than buying from a breeder.

For more tips on pet costs from the BBB, click here.