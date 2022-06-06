TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCt) — As turtles continue to nest along the shoreline, officials with the Topsail Turtle Project say as of Monday morning, they’ve had over 20 reports of nests on the beach.

The organization wants to remind beachgoers that if they see a turtle coming ashore not to shine a light at them because it could disorient them. They also remind residents to turn off their porch lights as well.

“If we want to keep sea turtles in our lives and in our world and in our ecosystems, then they have to be protected in all areas of their lives,” stated Terry Meyer, conservation director with the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center.

Volunteers also add do not disturb any nest. If you see one, contact the Topsail Turtle Project directly.