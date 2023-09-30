(CBS News) BEAGLEVERSARY BASH: Dozens of beagles and their owners gathered for a “Beagleversary Bash” reunion in Bethesda, Maryland, on Thursday (9/29). The event marked one year since the Humane Society of the United States rescued 4,000 beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. Many of these pups would have been bound for animal testing laboratories.
Beagleversary Bash event marks one year since historic rescue of 4,000 beagles from facility
by: CBS News
Posted:
Updated:
