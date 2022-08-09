WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A case of rabies has been reported in Beaufort County.

Beaufort County Animal Control posted to its Facebook page that the rabies case was found in Washington at a location on Terrapin Track Road. There was no indication whether the case involved a wild animal or a pet that had been bitten.

Rabies cases have been found in different parts of Eastern North Carolina this spring and summer, usually involving wild animals like raccoons.

Beaufort County Animal Control also alerted followers that a rabies shot can be obtained for $10 at the shelter on Monay-Friday from 1-5 p.m.