WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County Animal Control has temporarily stopped accepting animals.

CLICK HERE for WNCT.com’s Best of Pets

Due to an influx of animal intakes the county’s shelter is at capacity. However, the staff will still respond to emergency cases. The shelter is asking for help in finding homes for these animals. They are open Monday-Friday from 1-5 pm.

Adoption fees cover spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchipping and flea medication. If the animal is over the age of 4 months, a rabies shot will be included, too.

The fees vary depending on age and species.

• Cats younger than 4 months: $55

• Cats 4 months or older: $65

• Puppies: $75

• Adult Dogs: $85

To view the adoptable pets, click here or visit the Beaufort County Animal Shelter Facebook page.