GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Halloween isn’t just exciting for kids. WNCT visited local animal shelters and found several pets dressed in their Halloween best.

Mikey, a six-month-old pit bull terrier mix at Beaufort County Animal Services, was dressed as a bumble bee.

Baby, a pit bull terrier mix, was dressed as a witch a Lenoir County SPCA.

Dixie, a 10-year-old pit bull mix, was dressed as a cow. She is located at Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center.

Dallas, located at Pitt County Animal Shelter was dressed as a dinosaur. Dallas is also a pit bull terrier mix.

Zara, a two-year-old tabby is at the Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center. This year, she dressed as a dragon.

Leia, a senior dog located at Colonial Capital Humane Society is also dressed for the holiday.

River, a boxer mix, is ready for Halloween, too. He is available for adoption at Colonial Capital Humane Society.