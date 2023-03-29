KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Desmond is a hound mix that is relatively new to the Lenoir County SPCA. He is still timid but likes to be in close proximity to people.

“He has the most soulful eyes. He just wants to be close. As close as possible,” said Lenoir County SPCA Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin.

Desmond is heart-worm negative, good with other dogs, and Jarmin said that he also seems to do well with children. They aren’t sure about his tolerance of cats yet. Jarmin also said that he would make a great companion for someone that may need emotional support.

View the video to learn more about Desmond.