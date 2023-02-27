Editor’s Note: WNCT.com is reaching out to animal services and shelters across Eastern North Carolina with a way to showcase a pet or pets that are in need of good homes. We’ll showcase a new pet as often as possible, give you details on them in a story and video form and provide information on how you can adopt the pet or get up with the organization with the pet.

=====

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) — Janice arrived at the Lenoir County SPCA as an owner surrender. Shelter attendant Taylor Milligan said that she would be best suited for a single-cat home.

“She is very, very sweet. She loves people,” said Milligan. “She’s not the biggest fan of other cats, but she loves people.”

Milligan also said that she believed Janice would do well with other animals if the family that adopts her is experienced with cats. Janice is a five-year-old female that has been spayed.