Editor’s Note: WNCT.com is reaching out to animal services and shelters across Eastern North Carolina with a way to showcase a pet or pets that are in need of good homes. We’ll showcase a new pet as often as possible, give you details on them in a story and video form and provide information on how you can adopt the pet or get up with the organization with the pet.

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) — Izzy was surrendered by her previous owner and is now located at the Lenoir County SPCA. She is an 8-month-old black and white cat.

“She is insanely sweet. She does love to play, she purrs all the time,” said Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin. “She gets along with other cats, she gets along with most people and she’s really independent.”

Izzy is available for adoption along with several other cats and dogs. The Lenoir County SPCA is open Monday and Tuesday 3-7 p.m., Wednesday – Saturday 12-4 p.m. and closed on Sundays.