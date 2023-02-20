NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — February 10 was National Love Your Pet Day. Tex is available for adoption at the Craven Pamlico Animal Service Center.

His caretakers at the shelter noticed on his first walk that he is very food motivated and already knows a few commands like “sit” and “shake.”

Tex has plenty of energy and would make a good companion for someone who enjoys being active outdoors.

“He’s very smart,” said kennel attendant Brittany Conway. “When he came into the shelter, one of our volunteers found out on a dog walk that he can sit and give you his paw and roll over.”

View the video to see Tex in action.