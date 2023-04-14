Editor’s Note: WNCT.com is reaching out to animal services and shelters across Eastern North Carolina with a way to showcase a pet or pets that are in need of good homes. We’ll showcase a new pet as often as possible, give you details on them in a story and video form and provide information on how you can adopt the pet or get up with the organization with the pet.

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) — For three months, Red, a mixed male dog, has been waiting at the Lenoir County SPCA for someone to adopt him.

Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin said that he is laid back and does really well walking on a leash. She said that he is ordinary looking and that’s why he’s been there for so long.

“He is just a mix. He’s common, he’s brown, he’s not fluffy … Here at the shelter we call dogs like him the Lenoir County mix because they are quite prevalent here,” Jarmin said.

According to Jarmin, Red is good with dogs, cats and kids. He is heartworm positive.

“We just need somebody to be invested in him,” said Jarmin.