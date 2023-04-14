KINSTON, NC (WNCT) — Spring means that many dogs and cats are breeding. Now, the Lenoir County SPCA is faced with an uptick in puppy intake

Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin said that warm weather is the reason for the influx of babies.

“As the weather gets warm, the dogs start to mate.,” Jarmin said. “They don’t breed when they know they can’t care for their animals.”

Last week, the puppy room at the Lenoir County SPCA was nearly empty. That wasn’t the case this week.

“Within a week’s time, we are full in the puppy room. We have about 20 puppies including two litters,” Jarmin said.

Click the above video to find out more.