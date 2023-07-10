KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County SPCA is looking for a home for a dog named Abraham. He is very timid, but Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin said that he could adjust well if he feels safe in the right home.

Lenoir County SPCA

“We can tell that he wants to like us and he wants affection. And he wants the treats. He just doesn’t really know how to do it yet,” said Jarmin.

“With him, the dog interaction is not going to be the biggest problem. It’s actually gonna be the human interaction. And it’s not that he’s mean, it’s just that he doesn’t know how to be loved,” said Jarmin.

Click the above video to find out more about Abraham.