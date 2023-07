GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Animal Shelter has a dog named Acadia that needs a new home.

She is medium size and does well with other dogs, according to previous fosters. However, she doesn’t do well with cats. Shelter attendant Amanda Guthrie said that she could be a good fit for a family with kids.

“She’s definitely got a lot of energy… I would definitely recommend a meet and greet,” said Guthrie.

