GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Angel, a Siamese mix, is ready to join a new family.

“Angel has been here for a few months now. She was originally adopted as a kitten back in 2019,” said Pitt County Animal Shelter Supervisor Miranda Guinn.

Due to lifestyle changes, her owners brought her and her sister back to the shelter.

“She got along really well with her sister, but she hasn’t been a big fan of the other cats here,” Gunn said. “I think that she could do well with other cats but she may be best in a one-cat household.”

