GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Annie, a short-haired tabby cat, is ready for loving adopters to find her at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.

Carter, a shelter volunteer, said that Annie has a great personality.

“She’d about a year old. She’s about nine pounds. Her personality is, like, really good,” said Carter.

Annie’s adoption fee is $95 and comes with her spaying and proper vaccinations.