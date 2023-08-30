NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Bean is considered a fighter at Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center. She survived a bout with Parvovirus while at the shelter.

Alyssa Merget, operations manager at the shelter, said that Bean arrived at the shelter on July 10. They don’t have much information about her history but they do know that she recovered well from her sickness.

“That’s one of the many reasons why it’s so important to get your dogs vaccinated,” said Merget.

The adoption fee for Bean is $125 and that comes with all the necessary vaccinations, spaying and a microchip.