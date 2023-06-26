KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Bella, an 11-week-old border collie mix was the first to visit the construction site at the future home of the Lenoir County SPCA. She is available for adoption.

Bella was brought to the shelter as a feral stray. Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin said that she was beginning to warm up to people and has a lot of potential for joining a family.

“We have put a lot of time and work into her and she’s obviously still afraid, but easily handled,” said Jarmin.

Watch the video to learn more and visit the Lenoir County SPCA website for more information on pet adoption.