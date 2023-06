GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Animal Shelter has a two-year-old tabby cat available for adoption.

Her name is Brandie. Shelter Supervisor Miranda Guinn believes she would be a perfect extra cat for someone who wants one.

WNCT.com’s Best of Pets page

“She is incredibly sweet and affectionate. She gets along with other cats. She currently resides in one of our community cat rooms,” said Guinn.

Watch the video above to see her in action.