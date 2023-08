KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Brownie is full of energy and, at three months old, he is very food motivated.

Tiffinie Jarman, Lenoir County SPCA rescue coordinator, said his love for treats could make him easy to train.

“Keep in mind that puppies always need training. You will have to train him. He will need patience,” Jarman said.

His adoption fee is $130 and does include shots, neutering and a microchip.