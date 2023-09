GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Brutus is a strong terrier mix that Pitt County Animal Shelter Attendant Ashley Campbell said has a large head and a big heart to match.

She also said that he was very sweet.

“He’s got energy, loves to run around. but can also be calm and loves to relax as well. He’s very gentle with treats and he does know his sit command,” said Campbell.

Brutus’ adoption fee is $135 and includes his vaccines and neutering.