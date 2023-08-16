NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Carmel arrived at Colonial Capital Humane Society with a couple of skin conditions but has recovered well from them. Now he is ready to go home to a loving family.

Carmel is a year and two months old and according to CCHS President Amy Burdulis, he would do well in almost any home. They haven’t tested him with cats, though she believes that he could adjust quickly. Other dogs in the home would be a plus because of his high-energy levels.

“He is neutered. He is up to date with all of his vaccinations. He’s heartworm negative. He is an all-around fun guy,” said Burdulis.