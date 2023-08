GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Cash is an energetic 10-month-old dog that already knows some basic commands, including sit. Pitt County Animal Shelter Attendant Ashley Campbell said that he’s great with kids and cats.

“He’s just such a sweet boy, so curious about everything. He does know some basic commands, but he definitely has the potential to learn more. He’s a really smart boy,” said Campbell.

Cash’s adoption fee is $135 and includes all appropriate vaccinations, neutering and a microchip.