GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Cheeto, a house-trained, four-month-old puppy, is good with all animals, but ruthless on chew toys.

He’s got lots of energy and would do well in a home with someone that could help him get that energy out. He would do well with a family that has children that could run with him outside, though he has shown a lot of potential for learning new tricks at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.

“He does know his sit command and he’s still a puppy so he definitely has potential to learn other commands. He’s really smart,” said PCAS Shelter Attendant Ashley Campbell.