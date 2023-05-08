KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Daphne, an eight-month-old pit bull mix, loves to be close to people. She would do well in a home with people who could give her lots of love and attention according to Lenoir County SPCA Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin.

“She weighs 35 pounds, she is not going to get much bigger. She is very sweet, she gets along with all other dogs. She gets along with all people. She would really be happy with a couch potato,” said Jarmin.

Click the video above for more information about Daphne. She is available for adoption at the Lenoir County SPCA.