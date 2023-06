KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Dinky, a basset hound and pit bull mix is available for adoption at the Lenoir County SPCA. He is gray, short-legged and long-bodied. Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin compared him to a seal.

She said that he would be a great fit for a family with older kids or someone that would like to take him. Jarmin said he loves to ride shotgun.

Check out the video above for more information about Dinky and how to adopt him.