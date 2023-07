KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Drake, a 25-pound gray short-haired cat, would be a good addition to a family that enjoys movie nights.

Lenoir County SPCA Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin said that he would be a good couch potato. Though he’s on the chunky side, he still grooms himself and uses a litter box. He is declawed, so future owners will need to consider the fact that he must be an indoor cat.

He is available for adoption at the Lenoir County SPCA.

Watch the video to learn more about Drake.