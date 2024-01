NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center has seen an influx of small animals recently.

They have several rabbits including Elvis, a gray bunny that came in with his mom and six other bunnies from the same litter. There are also two guinea pigs available.

Operations Manager Alyssa Merget said that Elvis could be a good addition to any home.

“He’s really sweet. He’ll do well with socializing. Rabbits are very smart. They can generally pick up litter box training,” said Merget.