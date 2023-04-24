KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An animal hoarding case in Lenoir County brought several dogs, cats and other animals to the Lenoir County SPCA.

The rescued group included a seven-year-old chihuahua that the shelter has named “Emma.”

“It was her and many, many, many other animals. Chickens, reptiles, cats, dogs … Emma was an indoor dog. She is not very chihuahua-like in that she does not nip,” said rescue coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin.

Emma is now available at the Lenoir County SPCA. Jarmin said that she could be a great pet for an older couple.

View the video to learn more about her.