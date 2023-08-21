KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Frisky, named for her spunky personality, is a black and white cat with copper-colored eyes.

She is available for adoption at the Lenoir County SPCA. Shelter Attendant Taylor Milligan said she’s exceptional at snuggling when she isn’t being rambunctious.

CLICK HERE for WNCT.com’s Best of Pets page

“She’s such a love bug, but her name is Frisky for a reason. She is full of energy. She’s so playful and curious,” said Milligan.

Frisky hasn’t done well with other cats in the past so it is believed that she would do best in a home where she is the only cat.