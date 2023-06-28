GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A seven-year-old black-speckled pit bull mix named Gino is ready to be adopted.

He’s available at the Pitt County Animal Shelter. Shelter Supervisor Miranda Guinn said she believes he could be a great addition to any home.

“He’s such a great dog. He is definitely a couch potato. He’s super friendly, he gets along great with other dogs. I think he would actually do really well in a house with other dogs,” said Guinn.

Gino is heartworm negative and neutered. His adoption fee is $125.

