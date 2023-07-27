GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gumbo was a feral cat that was brought in to the Pitt County Animal Shelter for Trap, Neuter, Return.

It’s a program that allows trapped cats to be sterilized and then released once again. That wasn’t the case for Gumbo as he quickly warmed up to attendants at the Pitt County Animal Shelter. They then decided to find to try a loving home for him.

“Gumbo is about three years old. He is very introverted. He loves people but at the same time he really just likes his space. He loves to hide,” said shelter attendant Tica Anthony.