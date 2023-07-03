KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County SPCA Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin said that Hooch, a bullmastiff mix, deserves a good home. She believes that he has lived a rough life so far.

“You can see he’s got floating ribs but they have been broken in the past. He also has got old injuries on his back legs that causes him to limp,” said Jarmin.

Those injuries do not cause him a lot of pain, but they do come with physical limitations. Overall, Hooch is just in need of lots of love.

“He needs a better home than he had the first time,” said Jarmin.

Watch the video for more information on Hooch and what kind of home he would do well in.