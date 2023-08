KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Jetta is short and stocky but what she lacks in height, she makes up for in personality.

She is heartworm negative and ready for a good home. Lenoir County SPCA Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarman said that Jetta is a happy dog.

“She’s just happy to be here and happy to be alive and happy to be out of her kennel. She’s just happy,” said Jarman.