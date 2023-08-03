NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Lena, a black and white domestic short-haired cat, and her brother Nugget have been at the Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center (CPASC) since May.

Now, during the week of CPASC’s open house, adopters have the opportunity to take home both kittens at a reduced price.

“Usually we don’t do a lot of exposure for our kittens, cause kittens don’t need any extra help. But these guys have actually been with us since May,” said Alyssa Merget, Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center’s operations director.

She said that the pair are very sweet and energetic.

“They’re your typical kittens but at this point, they’re probably about four to five months old,” Merget said. “But they still have that fun kitten, teenage personality.”