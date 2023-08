NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Little Foot arrived at Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center in June. She would make a good “lap-cat” addition to any home.

“She has been with us just long enough now for all of us to fall in love with her and her sweet personality,” said Operations Manager Alyssa Merget.

Little Foot’s adoption has been sponsored by Riverside Subaru, which includes spaying, a microchip and vaccinations.