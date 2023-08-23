NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Little Kevin has been at the Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center for nearly two years. She was initially brought in as part of a court case and has now been cleared for adoption.

Her adoption fees have been sponsored and will include all of the appropriate vaccines and preventative heartworm treatment, as she did test positive for heartworms.

“We actually had a great amount of awesome donors that decided to sponsor the treatment for her heartworm. So she’s gonna be getting that treatment done here within the next few weeks,” said Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center Operations Manager Alyssa Merget.