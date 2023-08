KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lizzo (not the singer) is a gray domestic medium-haired cat with an interesting coat pattern. She is gentle with her claws and would make a great addition to any family, especially one with other cats.

“She’s actually really cognizant of her claws. She could scratch you but when she’s playing, she’s actually really mindful of it,” said Lenoir County SPCA Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarman.

Lizzo’s adoption fee is $75 and includes spaying and appropriate vaccines.