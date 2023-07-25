KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Mojo is available for adoption at the Lenoir County SPCA alongside several of his siblings.

Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarman said that he would do well in a home with another cat, or even if adopted with one of his brothers or sisters. He is 8 weeks old.

WNCT.com’s Best of Pets page

“He starts purring the very minute that you pick him up … Kittens really do best in pairs. So if you do come to adopt one, you can adopt two,” said Jarman.

The fee for adopting Mojo alone is $75. If he is adopted along with another kitten, the fee for the pair is $100. They will be up to date on all age-appropriate shots and microchipped before their adoption.

Though they aren’t old enough to be spayed or neutered, the kittens will come with a voucher for their necessary procedure.