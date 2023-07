KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Nessa is an affectionate medium-haired cat that enjoys playing.

Lenoir County SPCA Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin said she does well with all people and all other cats.

CLICK HERE for WNCT.com’s Best of Pets

“She’s about two years old. She is not a big cat but she does seem to be a Maine Coon mix because the furnishings, which is the ear hair, is a little whispy, as you can see,” said Jarmin.

Watch the video to see more of Nessa.