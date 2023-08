GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Nova is a two-year-old Boston terrier mix that needs a new home.

She’s been at the Pitt County Animal Shelter for a little while, and Trisha Fravel, a shelter volunteer, said that she would benefit from a more mellow environment.

“She’s very sweet. We believe she’s housebroken. She wants nothing more than to just lay next to you and play,” said Fravel.

For more information on adoption at the Pitt County Animal Shelter, click here.