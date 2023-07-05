GREENVILLE, N.C. (WCNT) — With some time and patience, Peach, a terrier mix, could fit right in with a quiet household.

Pitt County Animal Shelter Supervisor Miranda Guinn said that Peach could be a great lap dog.

“She’s a wonderful dog but we believe that she’s been here for so long because she can be very shy and reserved,” said Guinn.

Peach has been at the animal shelter since early February. She is heartworm negative and will be up to date on all vaccines, microchipped and spayed before adoption. Her adoption fee is $95.

Watch the video for more information about Peach.