GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Percy is a pit bull-terrier mix looking for a loving home.

Former fosters told the Pitt County Animal Shelter that Percy was very friendly, quiet, good with kids and good with other dogs.

“He just hit a year old. He’s got a lot of puppy in him and he’s definitely got the puppy face,” said Shelter Attendant Amanda Guthrie.

Watch the video above for more information about Percy.