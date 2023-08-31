NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — When Phat Daddy was brought to the Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center, he was so chunky that he looked like a pregnant female cat.

“An officer brought him in thinking that he was possibly a pregnant mama. Turns out he’s a neutered male,” said CPASC Operations Manager Alyssa Merget.

Merget said that Fat Daddy seems to be very familiar with people. She believes he must have been a member of a loving home and would be a good couch partner for someone that wants to snuggle him.

His adoption fee is $80 and includes all of the proper vaccines and preventative care.