GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Poppy has only one eye, but that doesn’t keep her from being energetic.

WNCT.com’s Best of Pets page

Pitt County Animal Shelter Mutt Strutters volunteer Bill Kazda said she arrived at the shelter after being found in a cruelty situation. She had her left eye removed because of injuries.

“In spite of that, all the silliness is still intact and she’s a little high-strung right when you first take her for a walk in the morning, but she has a very good disposition, loves people and other dogs,” said Kazda.