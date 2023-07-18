KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Princess arrived at the Lenoir County SPCA with a gash on the right side of her neck. She was doused in gasoline.

Tiffinie Jarman said that Princess has recovered well and warms up nicely to trustworthy humans. She is five or six and heartworm positive, but all of her heartworm treatment has been sponsored. Princess’ future adopters won’t have to worry about the expense of that.

“She would be good for anybody … but just somebody who’s gonna give her the home that she deserved the whole time,” said Jarman.

