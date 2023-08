NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Riddick is an energetic one-year-old dog that could fit in with an active family.

Alyssa Merget, operations manager at Craven Pamlico Animal Services Center said he has been there since May

“He is a very spunky, energetic boy. He loves to play ball, he loves to run around. He would be perfect for anybody that loves going on hikes or any other kind of adventure,” said Merget.

Riddick is heartworm negative and already neutered, Merget said.