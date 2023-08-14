KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Ruby is a medium-sized German shepherd mix that needs someone to give her their time and energy. She is around one year old and isn’t expected to grow any larger than her current size, which is about 40 pounds.

She doesn’t have much experience being on a leash and Lenoir County SPCA Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarman said that could be the reason she hasn’t already found a home. Jarman did say that Ruby was learning quickly, though.

“She is a very smart girl and she’s very sweet, but she’ll still need some work with the leash. She is dog friendly and she’s very intelligent,” said Jarman.