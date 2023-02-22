GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Pitt County Animal Services hopes that two-year-old Massimo will find a home soon.

Massimo is a blue Russian mix. Shelter Supervisor Miranda Guinn said that he is really affectionate and would likely fair better with a female owner.

“He has been extremely sweet since he’s been here. We have already gotten him neutered and vaccinated and microchipped and his adoption fee is $85,” said Guinn.

Guinn also said that Massimo is affectionate and ready to play.

“He just loves to cuddle but he’s also still extremely playful. Being in that two-year range is perfect too, have the best of both worlds,” said Guinn.

Click the video to find out more.