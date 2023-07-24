KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Scarlet is the latest dog at the Lenoir County SPCA looking for a good home.

She is believed to be a chihuahua mix. She does the “military crawl,” right now as she leaves and enters her kennel.

Tiffanie Jarman, rescue coordinator for the Lenoir County SPCA, said she is very sweet, loves kisses and would be able to adjust well in a loving home.

“She’s obviously very sweet. She’s unfamiliar with the leash and so she kind of does the military crawl here. And it’s just because it’s loud and it’s because she doesn’t know what’s going on,” said Jarman.